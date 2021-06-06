Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >As Delhi unlocking begins, AIIMS doctor expresses concern over resumption of metro services

As Delhi unlocking begins, AIIMS doctor expresses concern over resumption of metro services

Premium
Delhi Metro to resume its services with 50% capacity from Monday (June 7).
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

Delhi unlock: An AIIMS doctor suggested that the Delhi Metro operation starts with 35-50% occupancy for 1-2 weeks

A doctor in AIIMS Delhi has expressed concern over the idea of resuming the Delhi Metro services in the national capital from Monday, June 7.

A doctor in AIIMS Delhi has expressed concern over the idea of resuming the Delhi Metro services in the national capital from Monday, June 7.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) doctor Naveet Wig suggested that the Delhi Metro operation starts with 35-50% occupancy for 1-2 weeks.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) doctor Naveet Wig suggested that the Delhi Metro operation starts with 35-50% occupancy for 1-2 weeks.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We should not start metro immediately. For 1-2 weeks, we must experiment with 33-50% occupancy. We should go slow. Otherwise, the lid will open up and we will not be able to suppress it," Dr Wig, HoD of Medicine and chairperson of AIIMS Covid task force said on Sunday.

In view of the decline in Covid cases in Delhi, the Arvind-Kejriwal-led government has allowed Delhi Metro to resume its services with 50% capacity from Monday (June 7).

However, only half of Delhi Metro's available trains will be in service at a frequency of five to fifteen minutes on Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown.

The Delhi Metro services were suspended on May 10 because of the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!