With a considerable dip in new Covid-19 cases and deaths in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given its nod for further easing of lockdown restrictions .

In its latest order, the DDMA has allowed Delhi Metro and public buses to operate with full seating capacity, whereas cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes can open with 50% occupancy.

This comes as the city on Saturday recorded no fatalities due to Covid-19 -- the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic. In addition, 66 fresh cases were reported.

The positivity rate that had reached 36% in Delhi during the April-May period has come down to 0.09%.

Activities allowed now:

The Delhi Metro, the city's lifeline, will be allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity but no standing passenger will be allowed.

Buses can also operate. Boarding is allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding only from the front door.

Public transport such as autos and e-rickshaws (up to two passengers) /taxis, cabs, gramin sewa and phat phat sewa (up to two passengers) /maxi cab (up to five passengers) / RTV (up to 11 passengers) shall be allowed.

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50% seating capacity. Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will also be allowed, but only with business visitors.

The number of people allowed at marriage functions and funerals has been raised to 100. Till now, funerals/last rites were permitted with a ceiling of 20 people while marriages at home or in court were allowed with a ceiling of 20 persons. Marriages in marriage halls/banquet halls were allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons.

Religious places are permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.

Stadiums and sports complexes had opened without visitors earlier.

Spas can also open, but all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo an RT-PCR test fortnightly. Further, the establishments should ensure six-feet distance in general maintained between clients and employees.

Service providers i.e., therapists etc. shall maintain all standards of hygiene, masking etc., and all therapists and other employees, as also the visitors, shall be subjected to temperature checks.

Intrastate (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as cluster) is permitted with 100% seating capacity.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted.

