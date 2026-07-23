As Dharmendra Pradhan faces resignation calls, a look at India's most notable moral resignations

As tensions remain high across India and especially in New Delhi over the NEET paper leak and police crackdown on protestors, demands of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation continue to grow louder with every passing day. The central government, however, has not yet softened its stance on the issue. Pradhan continues in his position and has recently lashed out at Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he continues "to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament."

Advertisement

While Pradhan himself has not shown any inclination to voluntarily resign, Indian political history has seen ministers step down after accepting moral responsibility for major mishaps or unfortunate incidents in their departments. Here are some notable examples:

Lal Bahadur Shastri Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was India's Railway and Transport minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet. It was during his tenure that the Ariyalur train disaster happened on 23 November 1956 in Tamil Nadu when a passenger train plunged into a river after a bridge near Ariyalur collapsed, resulting in the death of around 140 to 150 individuals.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are some notable moral resignations in Indian politics related to major incidents? ⌵ Notable moral resignations in India include Lal Bahadur Shastri after the Ariyalur train disaster, TT Krishnamachari following the Mundhra financial scam, and V K Krishna Menon during the 1962 Sino-India war, highlighting ministers taking responsibility for their departments' failures. 2 Why are there calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation stem from the NEET paper leak incident, where many believe he should be held accountable for the systemic failures in the education system that led to the crisis. 3 How have political figures historically handled moral responsibility in India? ⌵ Political figures in India often resign to accept moral responsibility for significant incidents, suggesting accountability and a commitment to principles, even when not directly at fault, as seen in several historical cases. 4 How did public sentiment influence the resignations of ministers in India? ⌵ Public sentiment has been a powerful driver for resignations in India, as seen when ministers faced immense pressure and criticism from the public and opposition parties after major mishaps, leading them to step down. 5 Should ministers be held morally responsible for events in their departments? ⌵ The debate continues on whether ministers should bear moral responsibility for departmental failures; proponents argue it ensures accountability, while opponents see it as unfair for issues beyond their direct control.

After the disaster, Shastri said that despite him not being personally responsible for the failure, he should take moral as well as political responsibility for the same and resign.

Advertisement

Shastri had made such an offer after an earlier train accident as well, but Pt Nehru persuaded him to stay. However this time the then PM accepted his resignation.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan unlikely to resign, says report as NEET protests escalate

TT Krishnamachari T Krishnamachari was the Finance Minister of India when the Mundhra financial scam took place, in which the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) invested around ₹1.26 crore in companies under industrialist Haridas Mundhra.

After this issue was highlighted by Feroze Gandhi, who was the Congress MP from Raebareli and husband of then-PM Nehru's daughter Indira Gandhi, Krishnamachari decided to resign.

He resigned not because he was personally accused of corruption, but because of the administrative oversight failures that led to the scam during his term as minister.

V K Krishna Menon Another member of the Nehru Cabinet, V K Krishna Menon was India's Defence Minister during the 1962 Sino-India war, in which Indian forces suffered severe setbacks and casualties.

Advertisement

Menon was subject to criticism for the Indian Army's lack of preparedness, and under political pressure he decided to resign from his position in the Cabinet in October 1962.

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar was India's Railway Minister in the NDA government headed by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Two trains collied in West Bengal's Gaisal on 2 August 1999, leading to the death of 280 people. Following this, Kumar took moral responsibility and resigned from his position as Railway Minister.

The accident was attributed to signalling and operational failures.

Shivraj Patil One of the most known and recent cases of a minister resigning due to a failure of his ministry is the resignation of Shivraj Patil as the Union Home Minister after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Advertisement

These attacks exposed major lapses in India's intelligence sharing, coastal security, as well as crisis response, prompting Patil to accept political responsibility for the same. He resigned amid widespread criticism of the Indian government's security preparedness.

Vilasrao Deshmukh Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh also resigned from his position after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Public sentiment went against his disposition after the terror attacks, and Deshmukh decided to vacate his position after taking moral responsibility.

Also Read | In 1997, Dharmendra Pradhan led a protest against paper leak in Odisha

Suresh Prabhu, Mamata Banerjee offered to resign Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister in 2001, and had offered to resign after a number of train accidents. However, PM Vajpayee did not accept her resignation.

Another similar case was that of Suresh Prabhu, who became railway minister after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Taking moral responsibility after a series of train derailment incidents, Prabhu offered to resign in 2017. However, PM Modi refused his resignation and instead appointed Piyush Goyal to the position in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Advertisement

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.