Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > As domestic flights are set to resume, Karnataka minister demands reopening of hotels
Stickers pasted on the floor to help maitain social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic, at the Bengaluru Airport.

As domestic flights are set to resume, Karnataka minister demands reopening of hotels

1 min read . 12:59 AM IST ANI

  • The Centre has allowed the domestic flights to resume operations from Monday
  • CT Ravi further said that due to the enforcement of countrywide lockdown, the tourism industry at present is 100 per cent flat

BENGALURU : Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Sunday said that hotels should reopen with some conditions as domestic flights are set to resume from May 25.

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Sunday said that hotels should reopen with some conditions as domestic flights are set to resume from May 25.

"Resumption of domestic flights will generate a requirement for hotels in order to facilitate the stay for travellers. Hence, hotels should reopen with some conditions," Ravi said.

"Resumption of domestic flights will generate a requirement for hotels in order to facilitate the stay for travellers. Hence, hotels should reopen with some conditions," Ravi said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He further said that due to the enforcement of countrywide lockdown, the tourism industry at present is 100 per cent flat.

"As the promotion of tourism in present times is extremely difficult, the department has planned to begin the tourism industry step by step. First, will be to promote native tourism, then inter-district tourism, intra-state tourism and finally international tourism," the ministry stated.

The Centre has allowed the domestic flights to resume operations from Monday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated