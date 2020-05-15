Thirty municipal areas constitute 79% of India’s covid-19 case load, the Union government said on Friday, adding that home-bound migrant labourers and overseas returnees are fresh challenges before states.

At the group of ministers’ (GoM) meeting on covid-19, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said states with the highest number of confirmed cases and fatalities should focus on the pandemic’s management strategy. However, he said that despite the surge in covid-19 cases, which is nearing the 85,000 mark, the impact of the lockdown was reflected in the doubling rate, which had improved from 3.4 days in the pre-lockdown week to 12.9 days last week.

“The case fatality rate (CFR) has come down from 3.2% in the pre-lockdown period to 2.1% during the last week. The global fatality rate is 6.92%, whereas India’s is 3.23%. The recovery rate has also increased to 34.06%," he said.

With hundreds and thousands of migrants crisscrossing the country to reach home states on foot, buses and trains, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said all should undergo thermal scanning in their home districts, while the suspect groups should be made to undergo pool testing.

Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, which are witnessing a major influx of migrants, are also at a risk of further case count.

“Many migrants are arriving in Rajasthan from hotspots, such as Mumbai, Indore, Surat and Ahmedabad, and hence, the possibility of them being positive cannot be ruled out. While they are being screened for influenza-like symptoms at the border, and being quarantined as per protocol, many are testing positive. Since 1 May, 275 migrants have tested positive and are under treatment," said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, medical and health and family welfare department, Rajasthan. He said the state can provide the best possible support, but compliance to quarantine discipline will be key, wherein migrants must cooperate.

Public health experts said covid-19 testing of migrants comes with a lot of responsibilities for the authorities.

“There should be an efficient infrastructure to follow this up by contact tracing and quarantine. Space for isolation may have to be earmarked, because it may not be possible at their homes," said Lalit Kant, scientist and former head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Friday cautioned that a careful assessment of local epidemiology is required, as countries, such as India, plan to ease their lockdowns in phases, and prepare to transition towards a “new normal" wherein social and economic life can function.

