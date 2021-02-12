As downloads surge, app makers in India struggle to retain users

New Delhi: Users in India are uninstalling apps almost as fast as they are downloading them, if not faster. According to a report by mobile marketing and analytics firm, AppsFlyer, overall user retention rates across verticals fell by 12% between 2019 and 2020. The company also noted that seven-day retention rates fell to 5.65%, while 30-day retention rates were a meager 1.65%, both falling by about 1% since 2019.

App retention rates are also falling for in-vogue categories, like entertainment, finance, shopping and more. According to AppsFlyer’s report, entertainment apps (which includes short video platforms) showed retention figures of 4.83% seven days after they were downloaded. A separate report from November last year, by another app marketing firm called Moengage, noted that 56% of e-commerce app users in India uninstall their apps within the first week of install, while 23% do it within 24 hours.

According to experts, there could be several reasons for this, but primary amongst them is that app usage is no longer a question of just getting users to download them. Tech policy analyst, Prasanto K. Roy pointed out that apps that “front" a service, including paid services, would be the stickiest. He and other experts said users don’t download apps simply to try them out anymore, there has to be a specific reason.

“Many of these installations are incentivized," said Faisal Kawoosa, founder of market research firm techARC. Kawoosa said companies are spending money on acquisitions and 20-30% of these installs are not genuine users. “When you are incentivized to install an app you’re not actually installing it for its use case. You’re doing it to get the incentives. And there are so many publishers and websites who tell you to download an app and get some incentive," he said.

Apps Flyer’s report also pointed out that there’s a correlation between retention and how much companies spend on the same.

Further, Kawoosa pointed out that apps “rarely" come with differentiating elements nowadays. “By now users have figured out banking, social media, entertainment, gaming and other major use cases. So if there’s an app that’s doing something similar, you may experiment with it and then keep it dormant," he said.

