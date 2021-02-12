As downloads surge, app makers in India struggle to retain users

“Many of these installations are incentivized," said Faisal Kawoosa, founder of market research firm techARC. Kawoosa said companies are spending money on acquisitions and 20-30% of these installs are not genuine users. “When you are incentivized to install an app you’re not actually installing it for its use case. You’re doing it to get the incentives. And there are so many publishers and websites who tell you to download an app and get some incentive," he said.