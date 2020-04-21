India’s rural economy made a tentative restart in several states on Monday, amid reports of violations of social distancing norms set in place to avoid contagion.

Work under the rural job guarantee programme, crop harvesting and road construction activities started in some parts of India after being stalled for 26 days.

In Kerala, agricultural, fishing and plantation activity was allowed in parts of seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Kottayam, and Idukki. “Kerala is making its way back into life. From today on, some areas will see relaxations. We are not past the danger and must remain cautious. The lockdown must have made some of our life skills rusty; take extra precaution," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter.

In Puducherry, authorities said that 10,000 workers have joined work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). “MGNREGA work, which provides employment to the rural poor, has started in Puducherry…with masks on their face but tools in their hands," Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said.

Odisha also allowed MNREGS work and rural road construction in green zones and horticulture activity in tribal belts.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, however, ruled out any curfew relaxation, except as needed to ensure #covid-19 free procurement of wheat, till 3 May. Singh ordered strict enforcement of curfew in all districts.

The Centre, however, criticized some states for violating safety norms. “Violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public," the Union home ministry said.

“Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare professionals was reported," with “complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas", said the ministry. The situation was “especially serious in Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri", it said.

The Centre’s censure pushed states such as Kerala to withdraw some relaxations such as opening of salons and restaurants, permission to allow two-wheelers to ply, and some tech firms to resume work with limited staff strength.

Industry representatives, however, said it may take more time for ‘real’ construction work to resume. “The industrial belts in seven states and Union territories, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Guajarat, Telangana, Karnataka, and Delhi, remain shut and are unlikely to open till 3 May. These states have not relaxed the curfew either. Despite all efforts, the coronavirus may spread in factories as factory owners have little control over workers after work hours, and if that happens, the government’s standard operating procedure says industry will be penalised," said K.E. Raghunathan, the immediate past president of the All India Manufacturing Organization.

Construction companies said they are facing multiple challenges, from ensuring the government’s orders are followed, in terms of size or workforce, to maintaining hygiene, to following social distancing norms. “We are assessing the zones in which work can begin. Pump priming activity has begun in some of our sites. Our machines and equipment were out of action for around a month. We first need to take care of that," said an executive at a construction firm, requesting anonymity.

A union government official said that construction work has resumed in parts of India on a small scale and it is expected that more workers will join work in the coming days.

Shreya Nandi contributed to this story.

