As excess liquidity gets removed, money market rates will rise

I think that following various RBI actions, the credit space has settled down in India. In fact there is an opportunity for investors in the AA space. In 2020 categories like corporate bond funds and banking and PSU debt funds were favoured by investors. But their yields have fallen (for example 2-3 yr PSU bond yields from around 8.5% to 4.5%). So now investors should look at both moving up the duration curve to an 8-10 year horizon for a small part of their portfolio and allocating another small part to categories like short duration which can invest in AA rated debt also. But be very careful of the sector and nature of the issuer. For instance an NBFC may have a AA rating but may be lending to A or lower rated borrowers.