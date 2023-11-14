News
As far as I know, all Religare shareholders support us: Mohit Burman
Anirudh Laskar , Satish John 11 min read 14 Nov 2023, 10:05 PM IST
SummaryMohit Burman, Member, Burman Family and Chairman, Dabur India, remains unfazed by the resistance from the Religare Enterprises Ltd board to their open offer, stating that acquiring Religare would add a crucial piece to their bouquet of financial products.
Mumbai: Mohit Burman, Member, Burman Family and Chairman, Dabur India, is unfazed by the Religare Enterprises Ltd board's resistance to his family's open offer, after initially welcoming it. He says that acquiring Religare will add a crucial piece to the Burman family's growing bouquet of financial products and that the company needs a promoter to re-enter the lending business.
