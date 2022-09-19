As first generation cheetahs reintroduced in India, what expert says

The cheetahs brought from Africa are used to predators such as leopards and lions, however, there can be losses due to interaction between the species in India, as per report
As the first generation of cheetahs are reintroduced in India Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) founder Dr Laurie Marker said they may have to be monitored their entire life while stressing that success in such projects is “not a quick, easy thing." The American zoologist and researcher told PTI, the cheetahs that have been brought from Africa are used to predators such as leopards and lions, however, there can be losses due to interaction between the species in India.
The CCF has closely assisted Indian authorities in re-introducing cheetahs in the country and since 2009, Marker has been to India several times to conduct site assessments and draft plans. She said said growing a population with natural mortality takes time.
"We are probably looking at a success potentially in 20 years or more. The numbers will be getting augmented from Namibia and South Africa, which will keep the genetics clean and growing," she said.
When asked about the factors conservationists would be looking at to measure the project's success, Marker said, “we look at the adaptation of these animals, their hunting and reproduction, and we are hoping that there will be more reproduction than mortality. There should be a viable population, which should be a larger number. We will also be looking at other habitats for the animals to be moved into -- which should be a metapopulation -- and then we have to manage them. So, it is a very long and complex process."
"We usually do that for the first generation of re-introduced animals to find out everything about them. They have been radio-collared for a certain period of time, and if allowed, we can re-collar them as well," Marker said. After their 30-day stay in the quarantine enclosure, the cheetahs would be released into a larger enclosure spanning more than six square kilometres to become familiar with their new environment, where they would remain for at least a month before being released into the national park.
It is worth noting that the cheetah has come back to India 70 years after the species was declared extinct in the country in 1952 largely due to coursing, sport hunting, over-hunting and habitat loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight cheetahs, five females and three males, from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the KNP on his birthday on September 17.
