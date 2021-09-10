As Ford exits India, Modi govt urged to roll out Dealer Protection Act

"The Auto retail fraternity is really shocked to hear another US Auto Major, Ford India's announcement where it has said that it will shut down production with immediate effect. While trying to handle Dealer anxiety, Ford India President and MD, Anurag Mehrotra called me personally and assured me that they will adequately compensate dealers who continue to offer vehicle service to customers. Though this is a good beginning, it is not enough as there are--170 Dealers who in turn have--391 outlets and have invested ₹2,000 Crore for setting up their dealerships," he added.