New Delhi: As covid-19 cases show a declining trend across the country, some states including the national capital and Uttar Pradesh on Monday announced unlocking after a month’s restrictions.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government will start the Unlock process in a phased manner, given the decrease in the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi. “In the past 24 hours, the infection rate has come down to 1.5% and around 1100 cases have emerged, infection rate and Corona cases are declining day by day. Construction activities and factories will start from Monday for the next week, because construction and other workers in Delhi have been the most affected due to the lockdown," said Kejriwal.

“It should not be the case that the people who are saved from Coronavirus struggle due to hunger. We need to maintain a balance where we have to control Coronavirus on one hand and allow as much economic activity as possible on the other hand," he said adding that the current lockdown will be till Monday, 5 AM.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA. The Delhi government said labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the neighbouring states come to Delhi to earn their livelihoods, they live on daily wages and in dire conditions.

“Such workers are found mostly in construction activities and factories. Both these activities will be opened up from Monday when this lockdown gets over at 5 am, and for the next one week, construction activities and factories will remain open. The details can be understood from the order that will come as to what precautions are to be followed," said Kejriwal.

Similarly, the partial coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh is also likely to be relaxed from the first week of June. Gujarat government on Wednesday had relaxed the night curfew in place by an hour in 36 cities but did not change the restrictions which have been clamped during the day as the western state recorded a significant drop in the new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the union health ministry data, India’s Active Caseload has now reduced to 23,43,152. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021. A net decline of 76,755 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 8.50%of the country's total Positive Cases.

1,86,364 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. A total of 20,70,508 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 33.90 crore tests so far, the union health ministry data showed.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 10.42% while the Daily Positivity rate has reduced and is at 9.00% today. It has remained less than 10% for 4 consecutive days now, the government said.

