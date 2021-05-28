As fresh covid-19 cases decline, states plan to unlock

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government will start the Unlock process in a phased manner, given the decrease in the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi. “In the past 24 hours, the infection rate has come down to 1.5% and around 1100 cases have emerged, infection rate and Corona cases are declining day by day. Construction activities and factories will start from Monday for the next week, because construction and other workers in Delhi have been the most affected due to the lockdown," said Kejriwal.

