As India-Canada relations worsens, experts advise Indian diaspora to be ‘cautious’1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:12 PM IST
While the world is still processing the development and giving preliminary reactions to India-Canada row, concerns are raised on the situation for large number of Indian diaspora living in Canada especially Indian students
India-Canada row: The relations between India and Canada worsened on Tuesday as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has rejected the allegations and called them "absurd" and “motivated", but the diplomatic spat went further as both nations expelled top diplomats from their countries.