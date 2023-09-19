comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 2.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.05 3.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.9 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 603.95 0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  As India-Canada relations worsens, experts advise Indian diaspora to be ‘cautious’
Back

As India-Canada relations worsens, experts advise Indian diaspora to be ‘cautious’

 1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:12 PM IST Devesh Kumar

While the world is still processing the development and giving preliminary reactions to India-Canada row, concerns are raised on the situation for large number of Indian diaspora living in Canada especially Indian students

Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat Monday as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India’s government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh separatist (AP)Premium
Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat Monday as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India’s government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh separatist (AP)

India-Canada row: The relations between India and Canada worsened on Tuesday as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has rejected the allegations and called them "absurd" and “motivated", but the diplomatic spat went further as both nations expelled top diplomats from their countries.

While the world is still processing the development and giving preliminary reactions, concerns are raised about the situation for a large number of Indian diaspora living in Canada, especially Indian students. Every year thousands of Indian students land in different parts of Canada for higher education and also become an active part of their workforce.

Since 2018, India has consistently held the position of being the primary country of origin for international students in Canada. In the year 2022, there was a substantial increase of 47% in the number of Indian students studying in Canada, reaching a staggering figure of nearly 320,000 individuals. This cohort now comprises approximately 40% of the entire population of international students in Canada, as reported by the Canadian Bureau of International Education.

As per a y-axis.com, 118,095 Indians became permanent residents in Canada in 2022 and the number of Indian immigrations to Canada is expected to touch the 2 million mark this year.

No major impact

For now, no major impact is expected on the students or other Indian citizens in Canada. There is no release from the authorities or immigration services which should worry the Indian students or larger Indian diaspora in Canada. Notably, this influx of Indian students has also contributed significantly to the ability of Canadian universities and colleges to offer subsidized education to domestic students.

However, the experts who wished to remain anonymous recommended Indians be ‘little cautious’ in Canada as the relations continue on its downward trajectory. They were quick to add that the situation might not reach dangerous levels immediately but the presence of a large number of violent Khalistan terrorists demands some level of caution.

A student is Canada who refused to be named said that every weekend Khalistani protestors assemble outside the plaza near his residence and shout anti-India slogans.  

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 10:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App