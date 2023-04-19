As several states are facing scorching summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and light rain in some states bringing slight relief to people from the hot weather.

As per IMD, “Due to movement of an intense convective cloud mass across Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, favourable conditions likely for light to moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells along with isolated Thunderstorms, lightning." “Gusty winds and hailstorms over the region during next 3-4 hours," it added.

Latest Satellite and radar observations show the movement of an intense convective cloud mass across Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Himachal Pradesh leading to favourable conditions for light to moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells along with isolated Thunderstorms, lightning, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 19, 2023

Apart from this, the Meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh on 21-22 April. The Met department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres/hour at isolated places over the north coastal, south coastal, Yanam and Rayalaseema regions. "Lower tropospheric south easterly/south westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," the Met department said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in one mandal and heat wave conditions in 98 more across the state on Wednesday. APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the scorching weather and take necessary precautions.

In Delhi today, a spell of light rain is predicted to provide some relief from the heat in Delhi and bring down the maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius. Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches higher than normal.

In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate spells of rain coupled with gusty winds, thunderstorms and hail are very likely to occur in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh in the next two to three hours, said the India Meteorological Department, Shimla. An orange alert has also been issued for the same. Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours, IMD Shimla added. The bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre stated, "Heavy rainfall likely to occur over low and mid hills on April 18 and 19."

Apart from this, the IMD has also predicted light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region during next 4 days and isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 18th-21st April.

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 19th April.

It also predicted isolated hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on 18th & 19th; over Uttarakhand during 18th-21st April and over Haryana on 19 April.

In West India, light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over parts of Maharashtra next 4 days.

In East India, IMD has predicted light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha from 21st April, 2023.