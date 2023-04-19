As India faces heatwave, Thunderstorm, rains to bring respite in THESE states. See full forecast here2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:05 PM IST
- Weather forecast: Due to movement of an intense convective cloud mass across Punjab, Haryana, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, favourable conditions likely for light to moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning.
As several states are facing scorching summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and light rain in some states bringing slight relief to people from the hot weather.
