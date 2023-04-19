In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate spells of rain coupled with gusty winds, thunderstorms and hail are very likely to occur in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh in the next two to three hours, said the India Meteorological Department, Shimla. An orange alert has also been issued for the same. Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours, IMD Shimla added. The bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre stated, "Heavy rainfall likely to occur over low and mid hills on April 18 and 19."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}