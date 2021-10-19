NEW DELHI : Even as India is all set to complete 100 crores cumulative covid-19 vaccinations, a sizeable number of beneficiaries who are eligible have not received their second dose, central government said on Tuesday.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary who reviewed the progress of covid-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and national health mission (NHM) mission director of States and UTs, through video conference (VC) on Monday urged States and UTs to focus on these second vaccination dose.

The central government said that many States have adequate doses to vaccinate those people who are awaiting their second dose. Government of India is in a position to provide additional vaccine doses to the States/UTs so that they can complete the aforesaid task, it said. states and UTs were also exhorted to improve the momentum and accelerate the vaccination drive.

States and UTs were advised to identify and prioritize districts having low coverage for focused action and explore requirement for mobilization efforts, addressing local challenges, need for additional Covid Vaccination Centres and improving access in rural areas. They were also requested to share their strategies to enhance second dose coverage.

The health ministry said that more than 102 crore (1,02,05,09,915) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 10.42 Cr (10,42,38,220) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it said.

India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday crossed 99 crores.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier said that approximately 74% people above 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and over 30% population has been completely vaccinated with both doses.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has issued various standard operating procedures (SOPs) over the last one year for International Travel. “It is in the process of reviewing the guidelines in consultation with all stakeholders including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of External Affairs. States/UTs were also requested to share their suggestion or feedback," the union health ministry said in a statement.

At least 13,058 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in 231 days now, the government data showed. The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,83,118, which is now lowest since March 2020. Active cases presently constitute 0.54% of the country's total Positive Cases. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.36% remains less than 3% for the last 116 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.11%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 50 days and below 5% for 133 consecutive days now.

The recovery of 19,470 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,58,801. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.14%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, the government said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!