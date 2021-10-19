As India is set to hit 100 cr covid shots target, a sizable population still needs 2nd dose

At least 13,058 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in 231 days now, the government data showed. The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,83,118, which is now lowest since March 2020. Active cases presently constitute 0.54% of the country's total Positive Cases. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.36% remains less than 3% for the last 116 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.11%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 50 days and below 5% for 133 consecutive days now.

