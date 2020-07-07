As India moves to slow population growth, Bihar gets left behind

“There has been a lack of energy in Bihar on not just family planning, but all of the allied areas that affect family size - women’s health, girls’ education, access to contraception," says Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India, a non-profit organisation that has worked on reproductive health in India for over 50 years. “For some time now, there has been no real movement. In UP, we have been seeing a lot more energetic and imaginative efforts on the ground and some good officers in charge."