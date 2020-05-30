As India opens up for business, states to call the shots

To be sure, India has been facing economic headwinds much before the coronavirus pandemic created mayhem across geographies. India’s economic growth has slumped to its lowest level in the current series at 3.1% in the March quarter as fresh data suggested the economy may be heading for a major shock in the June quarter. Data released by the statistics department showed during FY20, GDP grew at 4.2% against 6.1% in the previous year as private consumption slowed down and investment demand contracted even before the pandemic hit the economy.