With the recent spike in Covid cases in China and other countries, health experts across the nation urged people to follow the covid protocols. Though they have assured India is safe as of now, people have to be cautious, experts reminded.

Viral infections rise in winter and better care needs to be taken. It is important for people, especially high-risk groups, to protect themselves and take Covid-19 booster dose, said Ex AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria.

