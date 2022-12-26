On BF.7, as a variant of concern

BF.7 is a variant of concern. “We say that a variant is a variant of concern, if it is actually causing four things one is, it is causing more infection. Secondly, it is having an immune escape mechanism that is those who already had COVID on the vaccine are still getting infection. Third is it is causing more hospitalization or deaths? And fourthly, if it has the ability to not escape the current available testing mechanisms," said Dr Guleria.