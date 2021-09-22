Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is ramping up production capacity of existing vaccines and as newer domestic shots get developed, the country will resume vaccine supplies to others.

Modi said, for this to happen supply chains of raw materials must be kept open.

Addressing a global summit on Covid, Modi said that India is leveraging its manufacturing strength to produce vaccines for Indo-Pacific region.

India and South Africa have proposed a TRIPS waiver at WTO for Covid vaccines diagnostic and medicines. It will enable rapid scaling of the fight against pandemic.

So far, Modi said India has shared its vaccine production with 95 other countries, and with UN peacekeepers.

Modi also called for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates at the Global Covid-19 Summit.

“We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To end that, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," PM Modi said.

India is now running the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Recently, we vaccinated about 25 million people on a single day, Modi said, adding that the grassroot-level healthcare system has delivered over 800 million vaccine doses so far.

"Over 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated."

This has been enabled through the use of our innovative digital platform called CoWIN, Modi said.

"In the spirit of sharing, India has made CoWIN and many other digital solutions available freely as open-source software."

