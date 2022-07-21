The rupee has depreciated around 8% since the beginning of this year and has been hitting new record lows against the US dollar since the past few sessions. The currency has crossed the 80 level on the back of monetary policy tightening and the consequent FPI outflows from capital markets. India’s widening trade gap and capital outflows have also raised the risks for the domestic currency.

In terms of the rupee outlook for the rest of this calendar year, Hitesh Jain, lead analyst– Institutional Equities at Yes Securities senses that the worst is priced in the currency, with the value likely to be peaking around 80.5-81 against the greenback.

“We say this because there is a growing indication that inflation across the globe has peaked given the wide retreat in Food prices, Oil and other industrial commodities. Stress in the global supply chain is also reported to have eased, while global aggregate demand is slowing, manifested by a downgrade in global economic forecasts," Jain added.

On India’s foreign capital portfolio flows as well, July trends show FII outflows from the equity markets have slowed during the first fortnight, while Indian markets have managed to fetch some gains during the last 30 days, even when pain persists in global equities.

However, analysts said that even foreign portfolio outflows from the domestic share market have slowed in July, it is still too early to say if the trend has reversed.

What should investors do?

"Long term investors should avoid any knee-jerk reaction and its better to focus on asset allocation. Whereas, if one is a trader in the equity markets, such traders may take a tactical view of the situation and avoid companies relying heavily on imports and also those with a massive foreign currency debt as under such a scenario, companies with good bargaining power and a huge export market tend to do well," suggested Ventura Securities.

If Rupee depreciation is coupled with rising crude oil prices, any exhaustion in the rising trend of crude oil may signal a probable reversal trend in INR. At such a point, investors should start closely monitoring the movement of FPIs, it added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.