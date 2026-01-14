As Iran boils, Indian student stranded in Islamic Republic – Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar for evacuation

As massive anti-government protests continued in Iran for the third week, a female student from Hyderabad, Telangana, found herself stranded in the Islamic Republic. Asaduddin Owaisi reposted the student's parent's post on social media – urging EAM Jaishankar for her evacuation.

On Wednesday, India asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means and avoid any travel to the country, as tensions mounted over a possible military intervention by the US following Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that reportedly killed over 2,500 people.

Who is the Indian student stranded in Iran? The student is a resident of Noorkhan Bazar in Darulshifa in Hyderabad. She is currently enrolled at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, as per the X post made by her father.

Responding to the father’s plea seeking his daughter’s evacuation “before the situation worsens”, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on X.

In a post, the Hyderabad MP said: "Sir @DrSJaishankar, I request your urgent attention to evacuate this Indian student (Ayman Fatima) stranded in Tehran, Iran. Her passport is with the university authorities; there has been no contact with her family, and her father is presently in the UAE. Kindly intervene at the earliest."

As per estimates by news wire PTI, a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently living in Iran.

The father's plea comes amid the deadly protests in Iran that started on 28 December – calling for the ouster of the Ayatollah Khamenei-led government.

Iran signals plans of executions amid protests As protests continued to roil Iran, authorities of the Islamic Republic, on Wednesday, reportedly said there would be fast trials and executions ahead for suspects detained in the protests despite warnings from US President Donald Trump that the nation ‘would act’ over the killing of peaceful demonstrators.

A man hands out posters of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a funeral ceremony for a group of security forces, who were killed during anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

According to AP, a US official said some personnel at a key US military base in Qatar have been advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, a decision that came as a senior official in Iran brought up an earlier Iranian attack there.

In a post on X, the US State Department said that a man identified as Erfan Soltani may be executed on Wednesday. The development was later confirmed to CNN by a relative of the 26-year-old.

Soltani was allegedly arrested from his home last Thursday in connection with protests in the city of Fardis, in Iran’s central province of Karaj, according to Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights organisation. Four days later, his family was informed that his execution had been scheduled.

People take part in a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, Berlin Germany, Wednesday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

CNN reported that Soltani’s family has been denied details about the case, including the charges against him, and has been granted only a brief final visit ahead of the execution, citing Hengaw.