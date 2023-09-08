As Jawan scripts history, Shah Rukh Khan's old video on people sending him box office numbers surfaces 'I make films…'1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ is anticipated to become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, earning ₹75 crore on its opening day. The film, directed by Atlee, addresses various social issues.
Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action film, Jawan hit the big screens on 8 September and is scripting history at the box office. Early estimates have suggested that Jawan might just become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, setting new records in the industry. As per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the action-thriller is anticipated to amass a staggering ₹75 crore on its opening day across all language in India.