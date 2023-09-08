Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Jawan’ is anticipated to become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, earning ₹75 crore on its opening day. The film, directed by Atlee, addresses various social issues.

Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action film, Jawan hit the big screens on 8 September and is scripting history at the box office. Early estimates have suggested that Jawan might just become the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, setting new records in the industry. As per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the action-thriller is anticipated to amass a staggering ₹75 crore on its opening day across all language in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the midst of this, an old hilarious video of SRK's is circulating on social media wherein he spoke about how people send him box-office numbers of his films.

In conversation with AIB's All India Bakchod in 2017, he had said, “Guys, girls and everybody, please don’t send me collections of films. I make the films. I know the collections. This is the business I’m in. I produce and distribute films. What the film is doing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday… inflated, deflated, I know. People send me figures. Fools!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of Jawan, the pan-India thriller in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by South filmmaker Atlee and this is Shah Rukh's second film this year after hit film ‘Pathaan’. ‘Jawan’ also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Described by the makers as a high-octane thriller, ‘Jawan’ outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of the society and true to the brief, Shah Rukh Khan is many things in the film that sometimes blurs the line between reel and real with its meta commentary.

During the film, the loudest of the cheers were reserved for a dialogue which was also revealed in the trailer, when Shah Rukh's character says “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar." The audience erupted with joy at the punchline, as they tried to relate it to his son Aryan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was later acquitted in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the film also touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas. In one of the key scenes, the hero also urges the common people to vote sensibly.

(With inputs from PTI)