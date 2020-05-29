New Delhi: As job loss numbers grow, the union labour ministry Friday said it has tied up with TCS iON, a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer career counseling services.

The career counseling service will be offered on the national career service (NCS) platform for free in Hindi and English languages, and try to cover the soft skills and basic job skills that industries demand.

“This course on soft skills assists the learners in enhancing personality development with modules on corporate etiquette, improving inter-personal skills, making impactful presentation including other necessary soft skills demanded by the industry today," the labour ministry said.

According to official data, there are around 10 million active job seekers on the NCS platform and some 54,000 employers are registered there.

Skill training and skill mapping has gained importance at a time, millions of people have gone back from cities to rural areas and the unemployment rate has climbed up significantly in last couple of months as covid-19 hits businesses in a big way. According to centre for monitoring of Indian economy, almost one out of four workers in India is jobless. As per CMIE, 121.5 million people were out of jobs in April.

The labour ministry also said that NCS is also offering it registered users the facility to create video profiles for job-seekers in partnership with HIREMEE, a digital platform, which provides online assessment and hiring services to job seekers.

