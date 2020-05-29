Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > As job loss mounts, labour ministry ties up with TCS iON for career counseling
Labour-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, textiles and construction will be hit hard without enough workforce

As job loss mounts, labour ministry ties up with TCS iON for career counseling

1 min read . 29 May 2020 Prashant K. Nanda

The career counseling service will be offered on the national career service (NCS) platform for free in Hindi and English languages, and try to cover the soft skills and basic job skills that industries demand

New Delhi: As job loss numbers grow, the union labour ministry Friday said it has tied up with TCS iON, a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer career counseling services.

New Delhi: As job loss numbers grow, the union labour ministry Friday said it has tied up with TCS iON, a strategic unit of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer career counseling services.

The career counseling service will be offered on the national career service (NCS) platform for free in Hindi and English languages, and try to cover the soft skills and basic job skills that industries demand.

The career counseling service will be offered on the national career service (NCS) platform for free in Hindi and English languages, and try to cover the soft skills and basic job skills that industries demand.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“This course on soft skills assists the learners in enhancing personality development with modules on corporate etiquette, improving inter-personal skills, making impactful presentation including other necessary soft skills demanded by the industry today," the labour ministry said.

According to official data, there are around 10 million active job seekers on the NCS platform and some 54,000 employers are registered there.

Skill training and skill mapping has gained importance at a time, millions of people have gone back from cities to rural areas and the unemployment rate has climbed up significantly in last couple of months as covid-19 hits businesses in a big way. According to centre for monitoring of Indian economy, almost one out of four workers in India is jobless. As per CMIE, 121.5 million people were out of jobs in April.

The labour ministry also said that NCS is also offering it registered users the facility to create video profiles for job-seekers in partnership with HIREMEE, a digital platform, which provides online assessment and hiring services to job seekers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated