Kamala Harris has broken many glass ceilings by becoming the first woman and Indian American to be elected as the US Vice President . Business tycoon Anand Mahindra wants America to pronounce her name correctly. Sharing a 20-second video clip, Mahindra wrote, "Time to get the pronunciation of her name right, America..."

Time to get the pronunciation of her name right, America... pic.twitter.com/aZTjmH2km0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 7, 2020

Fifty-five-year-old Kamala Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator.

She was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further study. Shyamala was a leading cancer researcher and activist. Harris's maternal grandfather was born in Thulasenthirapuram, located about 320 km south of the city of Chennai. Shyamala was the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant.

During her victory speech, Harris remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan, who she said prepared her for this day.

“No matter who you voted for, I will strive to be the Vice President that Joe was to (former) president (Barack) Obama — loyal, honest and prepared, waking up every day thinking of you and your families. Because now is when the real work begins. You assured a new day for America," Harris said in a powerful, but emotional speech.

Sharing her victory speech, Mahindra tweeted,"Maa Tujhe Salaam..."

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris' ancestral village in Tamil Nadu made a 'rangoli' to congratulate her on election win. The message says, 'Congratulations Kamla Harris, pride of our village,' along with 'Vanakkam America'. In addition to this, locals in Thulasendrapuram celebrated her win by putting up posters, distributing sweets, and burning firecrackers.

