New Delhi: With lockdown restrictions easing out, States are trying to scale up covid-19 vaccination in order to limit the virus transmission.

Though, India continues to report a sustained slide in the daily new covid-19 cases, fear of the third wave of the pandemic is looming large. A high-level meeting chaired by State Health Minister Veena George on Monday formulated an action plan to be implemented in the event of a third wave of Covid-19. Along with increasing the medical facilities, the goal is to vaccinate two to two and a half lakh people daily.

As extended lockdown with relaxations have come into effect in Tamil Nadu, the State government said that a special Covid-19 task force is being formed in the 11 districts of Tamil Nadu that are still witnessing an increase in the cases of Covid-19.

Similarly, in Karnataka, after an eight-week lockdown, the curbs have been relaxed in 19 districts starting Monday while 11 districts with high positivity rate have to wait longer. Interestingly, the state will witness the trial of drug delivery through drone for the first time in the country; the preliminary trial will be held at Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur district from June 18 and the official trial from June 21 for 45 days.

“A total of 38,34,843 had received the first dose in the city (including both Bengaluru Urban and BBMP) as of Sunday night. That translates to roughly about 34% (one-third) of the city’s estimated target population of 1.1 cr people aged 18 and above," the state government said in a statement.

For containing the virus spread after lockdowns, Telangana State Health Department has decided to conduct Special Vaccination Drive for 13 more ‘special groups’ to inoculate about 3 lakh people from 14th (today) to 17th of this month. These groups include employees of State Excise, Panchayat Raj, Banks, Postal department, Women Self-Help group members, Dialysis and thalassemia patients, Private Medical Practitioners (PMPs) and Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs).

The Assam state health department is ready with 2000 teams to intensify the covid-19 vaccination drive as soon as the centre supplies vaccine doses to it. “The target for each of the 2000 teams is the inoculation of 200 vaccine doses per day," Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. Tripura government also plans to administer over 30,000 vaccines to people in the age group of 18-44 from today covering whole of the state.

However, in view of IMD's warning of heavy to very heavy rain in costal Konkan and Mumbai region up to 15th June, the Maharashtra health department has decided to suspend vaccination drive for a while in Mumbai, suburban and some parts of Konkan region.

Delhi is also trying to ramp its vaccination drive after the restrictions have been further eased and the businesses have started opening. The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 25.87 Crores as per the 7 pm provisional report on Monday. Meanwhile the centre on Monday said that more than 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

“The best way to limit transmission and prevent serious disease, hospitalisation and mortality is vaccine. It is imperative that the vaccination drive should be ramped up quickly to achieve a target of 10 million jabs a day if we are to prevent another surge associated with the opening up of restrictions and lockdown,"’said Dr Harsh Mahajan,President, Nathealth, healthcare federation of India.

“Another essential requirement is for all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and continue masking and social distancing,because higher the number of infected people, more the chance of mutations of the virus, which may lead to a more infectious and virulent strain developing," he said.

The country has reported 70,421 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 9,73,158. The Caseload has declined below 10 lakh mark after 66 days. A net decline of 53,001 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now 3.30% of the country's total Positive Cases. India’s total tally of covid-19 cases is close to 2.96 crores and deaths nearing 3.8 lacs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.