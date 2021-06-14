As lockdown eases, states to scale up vaccination drives to contain covid spread

Delhi is also trying to ramp its vaccination drive after the restrictions have been further eased and the businesses have started opening. The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached more than 25.87 Crores as per the 7 pm provisional report on Monday. Meanwhile the centre on Monday said that more than 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.