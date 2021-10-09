As ‘Maharaja' returns home to Tatas, check out Air India's journey in photos

Welcoming Air India back into the fold of the Tata Group, Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata said: “On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of Mr JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. Mr JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today."

