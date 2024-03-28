As many as 24.7 lakh TB patients in India found drug susceptible in 2023
Drug-susceptible TB is identified on patients who have bacteriologically-confirmed or clinically-diagnosed case of TB without evidence of infection with strains resistant to drugs rifampicin and isoniazid.
New Delhi: The number of individuals diagnosed with drug-susceptible tuberculosis in India was 24.7 lakh in 2023, according to the India TB Report 2024 released by the Union health and family welfare ministry.
