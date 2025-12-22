As MEA dismisses alleged breach at Bangladesh High Commission as ‘propaganda’, Dhaka says incident ‘highly regrettable’

Hours after India dismissed what it called "misleading propaganda" about an alleged security breach at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, Bangladesh issued a statement, calling the incident "high regrettable".

In its statement, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The unjustifiable incident at the Bangladesh High Commission residence in New Delhi on 20th December 2025 is highly regrettable and cannot be accepted as 'misleading propaganda'."

"The miscreants were allowed to carry out their activities right outside the perimeters of the High Commission, creating panic among the personnel inside the complex," the statement read, adding that the High Commission was not informed in advance about the "organized event".

The 'event' in question took place on 20 December outside the Bangladesh High Commission in India's national capital, when 20-25 youths gathered in front of the property and raised slogans against the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh.

As news spread in Bangladesh about an attempted breach of security at the High Commission, India on Sunday dismissed the reports as "misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media".

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see," Jaiswal further said, adding that India was committed to ensure the safety of all foreign missions in its territory as per the provisions of the Vienna Convention.

Flashpoint over violence against minorities The exchange between the MEA and Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes on the back of increasing concerns about violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Over the past few years, India has been flagging incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, and despite assurances by Dhaka, violence has continued.

The most recent incident took place on Thursday night when a young Hindu man by the name of Dipu Chandra Das was lynched in Mymensingh, located about 120 km from the capital, Dhaka.

BBC Bangla reported that the 25-year-old garment factory worker was beaten to death by an enraged crowd that accused him of blasphemy.

After killing Dipu, the mob then torched his lifeless body, videos of which went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.

The MEA too condemned the killing in strong words, describing it as “horrendous” and “barbaric” and called on the Muhammad Yunus-led government to bring the perpetrators to justice. The MEA also said it had raised “strong concerns" with the Bangladesh government over recurring attacks on minorities.

Dipu Chandra Das' lynching comes amid violent protests in Bangladesh, sparked by the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who recently succumbed to his injuries in Singapore after getting shot by bike-borne assailants during an election campaign in Bangladesh,