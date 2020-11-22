Covid-19 testing: RT-PCR tests exceed antigen tests for 1st time, says MHA

Almost a week after Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, the number of RT-PCR tests in the national capital has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests.

Also, as many as 250 new ventilators were delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hospital to expand the Covid-19 treatment capacity in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

"For the first time number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests. 250 ventilators were delivered to DRDO hospital and are being installed. House to house survey started in Delhi and a total of 3,70,729 people were surveyed on November 20," the MHA said.

The spokesperson of the Home Ministry also informed: "Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking lead in ramping up medical infrastructure and leading new strategy to combat COVID surge in Delhi. For the first time number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests."

Covid-19 infrastructure ramped up

1) The number of real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests in Delhi have surpassed the number of rapid antigen tests on Friday.

2) A total of 250 ventilators have been delivered to the DRDO hospital and are being installed.

3) The house-to-house survey, as directed by Shah, has started in Delhi and till Friday, 3,70,729 people have been surveyed.

4) AIIMS has also started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Resident doctors, the spokesperson said.

AIIMS to recruit additional 207 junior residents

The Home Ministry also informed that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had begun recruitment of additional 207 junior residents to increase their medical staff in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Meanwhile, to ramp up Delhi's COVID-19 testing facilities, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests per day to 37,200 RT-PCR tests per day.

"ICMR has increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests/day to 37,200 RT-PCR tests per day on directions of Home Minister Amit Shah. 30,735 RT-PCR samples collected in Delhi on 19 Nov as compared to 12,055 RT-PCR samples on 15 Nov," MHA tweeted yesterday.

With agency inputs

