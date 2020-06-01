As millennials return to work, masks become a fashion trend inspired by covid-19

Zodiac Clothing, a six-decade-old company most famous for its men shirts, introduced a line with matching masks, stitched keeping in mind the government guidelines, last month as “purely a marketing strategy". “If a customer is taking the pain to come to our shop or online store, the least we can do is give them a mask," says Salman Noorani, managing director, adding that they are witnessing a small, yet steady rise in sales. For prints without enough material to make matching masks, the brand is offering plain white ones at no extra. “They are necessity so we are doing our bit to safeguard our consumers. It doesn’t take much to make a mask anyway."