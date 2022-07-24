As monkeypox reaches Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal tells public ‘no need to panic..’

Arvind Kejriwal informed the public that Delhi will have a separate isolation ward at LNJP to prevent the highly transmissible monkeypox virus from spreading
As the first case of monkeypox was detected in Delhi earlier today, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share that there was no need for the public to be alarmed. The chief minister additionally notified that the national capital will have a separate isolation ward at LNJP to prevent the highly transmissible monkeypox virus from spreading.
“The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Delhi. The patient is stable and recovering. There's no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
The Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday said a separate isolation ward has been set up at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) here for patients affected by monkeypox. This move came after a 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox. This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.
Asking people not to panic, Kejriwal said the patient is stable and recovering. Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala. The WHO had on Saturday declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency of international concern. It is important to note that monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.
