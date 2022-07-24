As monkeypox reaches Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal tells public ‘no need to panic..’

Asking people not to panic, Kejriwal said the patient is stable and recovering. Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala. The WHO had on Saturday declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency of international concern. It is important to note that monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.