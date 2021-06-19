The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected 'light' to 'very heavy' rainfall in several states between June 19 and June 23 on Saturday. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa on all five days.

Besides, it said heavy rainfall might occur over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall would also occur over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra during the next 2 days, the IMD said.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on June 19 and June 20.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state, the meteorological department said.

The IMD weather said that southwest monsoon is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur.

In the eastern part of the state, Danpur received 84 mm downpour, Peepalkhunt 81 mm, Deogarh 76 mm and Dhariyawad 63 mm.

Light to moderate showers were recorded at many places in Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh and Barmer districts, the weather office said.

In Jaipur, it was a cloudy day that brought some respite from the prevailing heat.

The southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Friday and it is expected to advance further in the coming days.

The state has received 29.2 mm rainfall in the last 18 days which is higher than the average of 20 mm for this time of the year.

Here's a five-day rainfall forecast by the IMD:

