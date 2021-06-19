1 min read.Updated: 19 Jun 2021, 04:56 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )
Heavy rainfall likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim on June 19 and June 20, IMD said
Rajasthan on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected 'light' to 'very heavy' rainfall in several states between June 19 and June 23 on Saturday. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa on all five days.
Besides, it said heavy rainfall might occur over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday.