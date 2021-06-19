This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Heavy rainfall likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim on June 19 and June 20, IMD said
Rajasthan on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected 'light' to 'very heavy' rainfall in several states between June 19 and June 23 on Saturday. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa on all five days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected 'light' to 'very heavy' rainfall in several states between June 19 and June 23 on Saturday. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa on all five days.
Besides, it said heavy rainfall might occur over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday.