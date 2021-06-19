Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Monsoon in India: These states to witness rainfall during 19-23 June, says IMD. Check details

Monsoon in India: These states to witness rainfall during 19-23 June, says IMD. Check details

Premium
IMD projects rainfall till June 23
1 min read . 04:56 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Heavy rainfall likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim on June 19 and June 20, IMD said
  • Rajasthan on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected 'light' to 'very heavy' rainfall in several states between June 19 and June 23 on Saturday. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa on all five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected 'light' to 'very heavy' rainfall in several states between June 19 and June 23 on Saturday. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa on all five days.

Besides, it said heavy rainfall might occur over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Besides, it said heavy rainfall might occur over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall would also occur over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra during the next 2 days, the IMD said.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on June 19 and June 20.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state, the meteorological department said.

The IMD weather said that southwest monsoon is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur.

In the eastern part of the state, Danpur received 84 mm downpour, Peepalkhunt 81 mm, Deogarh 76 mm and Dhariyawad 63 mm.

Light to moderate showers were recorded at many places in Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh and Barmer districts, the weather office said.

In Jaipur, it was a cloudy day that brought some respite from the prevailing heat.

The southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Friday and it is expected to advance further in the coming days.

The state has received 29.2 mm rainfall in the last 18 days which is higher than the average of 20 mm for this time of the year.

Here's a five-day rainfall forecast by the IMD:

View Full Image
June 19- June 23 weather forecast: IMD
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!