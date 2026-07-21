As monsoon intensifies across India, IMD issues red alert for Himachal Pradesh, yellow alerts for Delhi and other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions over north-west and north-east India over the next four to five days, while issuing a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and orange and yellow alerts for several other parts of the country.

The weather agency has warned of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today, while subdued rainfall activity is expected over parts of western and southern India during the next seven days.

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh The IMD has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and advised travellers to avoid travelling to the hill state, as the rain could trigger flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Maharashtra have been placed under orange or yellow alerts.

Also Read | IMD flags weak monsoon spell for west, south India

The IMD has forecast that the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall will continue from July 21 to July 27. While the intensity of rainfall is expected to vary, several states are likely to witness frequent showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

View full Image View full Image Monsoon gains strength: IMD puts Himachal on red alert, Delhi under yellow warning.

Also Read | IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in east, northeast

Delhi weather Rainfall returned to Delhi late on Monday and continued into Tuesday morning, ending a prolonged dry spell of more than a week. The showers brought respite from the heat, with temperatures falling noticeably across the capital. The IMD has forecast further rainfall over the next two days.

The weather office has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. It expects several spells of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds at most places until noon, while isolated areas may receive heavy rainfall. For the rest of the day, the IMD has predicted ‘one or two’ spells of very light to light rain. A similar forecast has been issued for Wednesday.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the morning, followed by another spell between the afternoon and evening. However, no weather alert has been issued for the day so far. The IMD has also forecast very light to light rain on Friday, with dry weather expected from Saturday to Monday.