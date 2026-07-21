As monsoon intensifies across India, IMD issues red alert for Himachal Pradesh, yellow alerts for Delhi and other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions over north-west and north-east India over the next four to five days, while issuing a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and orange and yellow alerts for several other parts of the country.

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The weather agency has warned of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today, while subdued rainfall activity is expected over parts of western and southern India during the next seven days.

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh The IMD has issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh and advised travellers to avoid travelling to the hill state, as the rain could trigger flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Maharashtra have been placed under orange or yellow alerts.

Also Read | IMD flags weak monsoon spell for west, south India

The IMD has forecast that the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall will continue from July 21 to July 27. While the intensity of rainfall is expected to vary, several states are likely to witness frequent showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

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Monsoon gains strength: IMD puts Himachal on red alert, Delhi under yellow warning.

Also Read | IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in east, northeast

Delhi weather Rainfall returned to Delhi late on Monday and continued into Tuesday morning, ending a prolonged dry spell of more than a week. The showers brought respite from the heat, with temperatures falling noticeably across the capital. The IMD has forecast further rainfall over the next two days.

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The weather office has placed Delhi under a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. It expects several spells of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds at most places until noon, while isolated areas may receive heavy rainfall. For the rest of the day, the IMD has predicted ‘one or two’ spells of very light to light rain. A similar forecast has been issued for Wednesday.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the morning, followed by another spell between the afternoon and evening. However, no weather alert has been issued for the day so far. The IMD has also forecast very light to light rain on Friday, with dry weather expected from Saturday to Monday.

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The fresh spell of rain has also led to a significant drop in daytime temperatures. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6°C on Monday, 6.7°C lower than Sunday's maximum of 38.8°C. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C on Tuesday.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.