Covid positive patients with a mild form of the infection should strictly avoid taking steroids. On the one hand, steroids are of no use in the treatment of mild Covid cases. On the other hand, taking steroids increases the risk of secondary infections like Mucormycosis. It leads to a high risk of fungal infection even after recovery from Covid-19. Hence if a Covid-infected person’s oxygen saturation level is normal, and he/she is categorized as clinically mild, steroids should be completely avoided.