As nepotism debate rages on, Sadak 2 trailer bears the brunt

As the debate around nepotism and unreasonable opportunities given to actors belonging to film families continues in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide this June, Bollywood celebrities such as Bhatt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Pandey have been at the receiving end. A campaign to make Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube was launched by Rajput’s fans in the days leading to the launch, with several conspiracy theories suggesting the actor was denied opportunities he deserved that instead went to star kids, driving him to suicide.