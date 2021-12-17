As Omicron cases cross 100, Centre warns against non-essential travel

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant. We are concerned that people are dismissing Omicron as mild. The sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems. Vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis—masks, physical distancing, ventilation and hand hygiene should be followed along with vaccines," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry, told reporters on Friday.