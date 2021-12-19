Amid rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the national capital, several private and government hospitals in the city have ramped up their bed capacity as a precautionary measure.

“On directions of the Delhi government in view of the Omicron cases, we have prepared 65 beds for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village, as a precautionary measure. If needed, 500 beds will be operational within two days time," said Dr Rajat Jain, the president of Doctors for You NGO, on Sunday.

This comes a day after the state government directed three private hospitals to set up isolation units for patients coming from “at-risk" countries.

On 1 December, the authorities had directed Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in Saket to establish separate (isolation) units for Covid-19 positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the “at-risk" countries, as per the Centre’s guidelines.

"... in order to augment the capacity of institutional isolation facility in the private sector for Covid-19 positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the countries classified as 'Countries At Risk' as per the Government of India guidelines, the authorities of Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Tughlakabad Institutional Area; Fortis Super Specialty Hospital, Vasant Kunj and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, are hereby directed to establish separate (isolation) units for such passengers on payment basis with immediate effect," said the order issued earlier this week.

Earlier, only government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment.

The total number of patients infected with the latest variant of coronavirus in Delhi jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22.

A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on 25 November. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November this year.

On 26 November, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Centre's guidelines

To deal with this, several countries have imposed travel restrictions and local lockdown.

India has added several countries to the “at-risk" list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Under the new norms, passengers coming from “at-risk" countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from 20 December onwards.

The six airports are Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the Union health ministry, “at-risk" countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

Also, two percent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

