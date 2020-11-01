Tensions between India and China have been high since May when New Delhi first detected multiple instructions by Chinese troops into Indian territory in Ladakh. A violent clash between the two sides in June resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese personnel. The tensions are seen as the worst in decades. With winter approaching, tens of thousands of troops mobilised on both sides are set to maintain their positions on the icy mountain tops and ridge lines in Ladakh. Many rounds of military and diplomatic talks have not been able to resolve the tensions.