The worldwide success of the film 'Pathaan' displays the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan in the whole world. The film has crossed more than ₹650 crore in just eight days and Shah Rukh's fans are celebrating his success. On Thursday, Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho retweeted a video of Shah Rukh and called him a legend. He also recommended to his friends from western countries that if they don't know who he is, they must watch “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist."

“King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")," Paulo Coelho tweeted.

King. Legend . Friend. But above all

GREAT ACTOR

( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

Coelho shared the video of Shah Rukh Khan where hundreds of fans were around his house cheering for the actor and Khan was also showing them respect by folding his hands. The video was posted on 30 January, five days after the release of his new film 'Pathaan.'

The film has done a business of ₹667 crore gross worldwide in eight days, the production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Thursday.

In India, ‘Pathaan’ became the fastest film to enter the ₹300 crore club and earned ₹348.50 crore in eight days. Out of this ₹336 crore is from the Hindi version of the film while ₹12.5 crores in earned from the dubbed versions.

This is Aditya Chopra's fourth film in the spy universe. The film follows Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

'Pathaan' turned out to be the biggest film among the four as it earned ₹667 crore worldwide and is still running. Other films like “Tiger Zinda Hai" earned ₹559.86 crore, “War" earned ₹447 crore, and “Ek Tha Tiger" earned ₹318.19 crore.

The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years following "Zero" film which was released in 2018.