As Pathaan crosses 600cr Shah Rukh gets praise from Paulo Coelho

The worldwide success of the film 'Pathaan' displays the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan in the whole world. The film has crossed more than ₹650 crore in just eight days and Shah Rukh's fans are celebrating his success. On Thursday, Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho retweeted a video of Shah Rukh and called him a legend. He also recommended to his friends from western countries that if they don't know who he is, they must watch “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist."

